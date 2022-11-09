The Driggs-Reed Memorial Airport’s long-planned runway shift has received a big boost, with planned completion being expedited nearly 7 years ahead from 2032 to 2025.
The project was kicked into high gear after the airport acquired 245 acres of land directly to the airport’s northwest through a sale with the Huntsman family.
The airport’s purchase was funded mostly (92.5%) by FAA and State dollars, with a bevy of airport fees (airport land leases, fuel sales, landing fees, etc.) settling the remainder according to airport board chairman Don Moseley.
“We have looked at all the options and we truly feel this is the best option for the community from a financial standpoint, from a safety standpoint, and from a noise abatement standpoint and to keep the airport integrated in the community in the most positive manner,” said Moseley.
The airport put out a request for proposals last week to contract the runway work.
The runway shift will not lengthen the runway. Instead, crews will demolish the runway on the SW side and add new runway back onto the NW end. The runway will sit almost perfectly equidistant to E 2500 N and Highway 33.
Also, the new runway will have pilots’ glide angles steepen, increasing the distance between aircraft and the ground on approach and takeoff. That will help mitigate noise for residents below according to Moseley.
“Putting that in general terms, what that would do over Highway 33, that would triple the altitude of an aircraft compared to now vs when the shift happens. That results in a tenfold reduction in noise energy of an aircraft flying at that altitude,” says Moseley.
After obtaining the land, the airport quickly notified the FAA and the federal administration had it bumped up to be “really high on the FAA’s priority list,” said Moseley.
“The FAA is fully onboard with this. It was on a long-range plan, but now with the land acquisition they understand how important it is for the community as a whole,” said Moseley.
The timing of the development is interesting, with lawsuits being filed against Driggs last summer by a group of private landowners who allege the airport and city are responsible for the runway’s RPZ (Runway Protection Zone) severely limiting the use, and value, of their property.
Some of the landowners also petitioned for aircraft limits to be put on the airport’s runway via a ballot initiative process. Those petitions got enough signatures, and if City Council does not hear them at a public meeting soon, can end up on a ballot next November.
Moseley stated the southwest RPZ will cease to be an issue should the shift occur.
“That puts both RPZs (Runway Protection Zones), a safety zone on the end of each runway, completely on city-owned property which is the goal of all airports,” said Moseley.
The shift will be funded through a variety of sources, including Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds ($295,000) and FAA sweep-up funds.
Sweep-up funds are essentially leftover money from other airports that either can’t or don’t use them. Those monies go back to airports with shovel-ready projects who can use the funds immediately.
“It will all be funded by federal FAA money and also bipartisan infrastructure funds for the airport. It won’t cost the community a penny to do,” said Moseley.
The land purchase also gives the Airport a golden chance to have the lands in the runway’s critical areas owned exclusively by the city.
“We are really excited to have this unbelievably unique opportunity,” said Moseley.
“We had and capitalized on the opportunity to acquire 245 acres around an airport, which never happens,” said Moseley. “It allows us to optimize the runway for what is best for the community from a safety standpoint, noise abatement standpoint, and from a financial standpoint.”
The purchase is also integral for the project’s timeline advancement.
“The land acquisition was the biggest catalyst. We weren’t capable of doing it before that,” said Moseley.
“This went from a 10-year, long-term plan where we were expecting to get this completed by 2032, we now are on a timeline to complete this by 3 years, at the end of 2025,” he continued.
City of Driggs communications specialist Lane Valente expects the airport will have a runway shift project page up soon.
“We are working hard to make a project page on the airport’s website about the runway shift,” said Valente. “We will really illustrate to the public that this is a shift, not an extension. Some of those key components are hard when there is a lot of chatter on social media. Our goal is always to get ahead of misinformation.”
The city will also use the webpage to educate citizens on the project, explaining complex airport terms and jargon to residents. The airport board will next convene on November 14th for a regularly scheduled board meeting where components of the shift and land acquisition will be discussed.
