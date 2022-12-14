With this year’s elections having been figured out (after a bit of delay), a group of concerned Driggs’ residents made sure that a couple of important questions will need to be answered next November.
Those questions pertain to placing a couple of important restrictions on Driggs’ airport.
Resident Jim Hartshorn, who has also been leading a group of residents in a seperate lawsuit against the City of Driggs, petitioned and obtained the necessary signatures to bring forth 2 ballot initiatives that would require Driggs to shorten the Driggs Airport’s runway to 4500 feet and install a gross vehicle weight rating limit of 25,000 pounds.
Driggs held the necessary public hearing at its December 6th city council meeting. The weight of the issue showed in the turnout, as council chambers overflowed with individuals waiting to make a public comment or watch the proceedings.
The entirety of the Driggs city council capped off the long hearing by loudly expressing concerns over the implementation of both ballot initiatives for various reasons.
The item started with Hartshorn’s lengthy plea to the Driggs council to rein in the airport, cautioning that the development of the air hub would continue to have negative effects on the community.
“If you want to preserve the character of this city, you need to take some serious consideration on control of this airport,” said Hartshorn, looking council members in the eye.
“The city council is the check and balance of the airport board. There is no one else to say no,” said Hartshorn. “At some point, we have to have some kind of limit set on this airport.”
Hartshorn’s intentions were clear from the start, asking “Are we controlling the airport, or is the airport controlling us?” Hartshorn is very confident that the initiatives would pass, stating that he had an 85%-90% success rate while gathering signatures.
“I don’t think big jet aircraft is compatible in this small valley, this close to the city,” Hartshorn continued.
One of the biggest sticking points with Hartshorn and other proponents of the initiative is the noise issue.
“You can hear the jets at Targhee, you can hear them at the top of the Big Holes, you can hear them at the river. I’ve had people call me and say they can hear them in Victor,” said Hartshorn. “Our community was built around outdoor activities, it always has been. Hunting, fishing, camping, and floating the river. That is our lifestyle. That is going to not be nearly as enjoyable if you’re listening to a jet every 10 minutes.”
Hartshorn stated he wanted a compromise of 5300 feet on the runway length initiative, promising to council that if they adopted that length, he would drop the initiative. He made a similar offer on the weight restriction ballot initiative.
After his opening remarks council heard from airport administrator Lori Kyle, who summarized her position by listing the adverse effects the initiatives would have on the Airport and City.
“If this is passed in November the city would be in violation of the FAA grant assurances, the promises that we make to receive the funds we do from the airport. The FAA has financed 90% of the airport to date,” said Kyle. “We would not be entitled to any future assistance from the FAA for improvements or maintenance at the airport.”
Hartshorn’s lawsuit is separate from the proposed ballot initiatives, instead focusing on a zoning issue that has yet to be fully resolved.
Kyle communicated that the airport is trying to show goodwill, giving the example of its much-anticipated runway shift that will solve those concerns.
“We believe that this will eliminate many if not most or all of the concerns that the airport has on our community,” said Kyle.
Council member Allison Michalski asked a notably astute question to city attorney Sam Angell that questioned the city’s legal exposure from hangar owners if the ordinance were to pass.
“I haven’t delved into that too deeply, but we have contracts, contracts with certain aircraft owners, that we would have to get out of,” said Angell. “My gut reaction to that though, there would probably be an impossibility defense in there for the city if the airport (runway) would be shortened by legislative mandate. The contractual concerns are probably not the biggest concerns in there as far as the legal concerns go.”
Public Comment
The public comment period of the hearing opened with those stating support for the initiatives. There were 4 individuals that voiced support for the initiatives. Comments in support came from 2 family members and 2 dissatisfied residents.
The comments in support centered around the small number of aircraft that would be affected, the airport’s struggles with interfacing with the public, the fact that work is already planned to be done on the runway (in that it is not a big deal to shorten the runway), the noise, and diesel fumes.
By a long margin, the majority of public comments received were in opposition to the initiatives. Many came from pilots, some from hangar owners,
Opposition comments concerned primarily safety, large financial and legal concerns, the financial effect on the local economy, finding a way to develop a better solution, the airport being there before the homes were purchased, the tax burden on residents, the ability to train pilots, the enjoyment of aviation from the ground, and the airport’s ability to draw residents to the valley.
Don Moseley, who is Chairman of the Airport Board, spoke in opposition as a public individual.
“Shortening the runway will kill people. Statistically, it is just going to happen. The FAA doesn’t spend money willy-nilly for no reason,” said Moseley, pointing to the lengthening of the runway in the early 90s.
After a lengthy rebuttal from Hartshorn, council unanimously and emphatically favored denying the ordinances which put them on next November’s ballot.
Michalski had “significant concerns about the ordinance, the safety, and the legal ramifications for the city. This is not something I am prepared to further tonight.”
Councilwoman Jen Calder stated she was very aware of the noise and the traffic, but refused to give any idea of support.
“One of my main responsibilities sitting here in front of you all is the financial health of the city of Driggs. I don’t feel that I would be making a responsible decision,” said Calder. “This is the people’s will and I think we should put it in front of the people in November.”
Councilman Tristian Taylor agreed with both Calder and Michalski with concern over “very severe reservations about the potential implications.”
Councilman Miles Knowles talked of the financial relationship the airport has with the FAA.
“It was well before my time on council that the city chose to be financially intertwined with the FAA. Like it or not, that is the financial position of our airport now. Our airport cannot function without the FAA or a very expensive burden on our taxpayers. The community is really the part that needs to be hashed out,” said Knowles. “This is not something we take lightly.”
