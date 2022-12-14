tempImageQiiqwA.jpg

Driggs city council chambers were at seating capacity as resident Jim Hartshorn described his intent as the applicant of two important airport-related ballot initiatives that will be on the ballot next November.

 By Connor Shea

With this year’s elections having been figured out (after a bit of delay), a group of concerned Driggs’ residents made sure that a couple of important questions will need to be answered next November.

Those questions pertain to placing a couple of important restrictions on Driggs’ airport.

