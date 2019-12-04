Wednesday, Dec. 4
Story Time STORY TIME!! We hope you’ll join us for books, songs, crafts and activities. Story time is geared toward children ages 2-5. 10-11 a.m. Victor Library, Victor.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Baby Time Baby time is a child-directed free play program, for children from birth through age 2. After free play, there will be a 10-minute circle time that includes bounces, fingerplays, and songs for very young children. 12-12:30 p.m. Alta Branch Library, Alta.
Gentle Yoga Learn the practices and discipline of yoga. $5 per session 9:30-10:30 a.m. Seniors of the West Community Center, $5, Driggs.
Holiday Tree Lighting with TVN and TVM Join us at 4 p.m. at the Driggs City Center for this holiday tradition and performance by the Teton High School Choir.
Community Christmas Sing-along Join the Teton Valley Interfaith Choir and friends and family for the 10th Annual Community Christmas Sing-along! Refreshments will be served after the narrated program of sing-along Christmas carols and musical performances. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Driggs LDS Church, Free, Driggs.
Pavilion Open Riding 2-5 p.m. Teton County Idaho Fairgrounds, Driggs.
Friday, Dec. 6
Alta Storytime We invite kids ages 2 to 5 and their caregivers to join us for fun early literacy activities like stories, music, puppets, finger plays and flannel-board pieces. 10-11 a.m. Alta Branch Library, Free, Alta.
FREE MEDITATION All levels of experience are welcome. Cushions and chairs available. Donation basket. Every Friday. 60 Ashley Avenue, # A 12-12:45 p.m. Energy Heals, Driggs.
Game Night Come to the Driggs Library and play a fierce game! 4-6 p.m. Driggs Library, Driggs.
Sneaky Pete & the Secret Weapons at The Trap FREE! Sneaky Pete and the Secret Weapons is a six-piece original music project from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, who have been spreading their seed of high-energy mountain funk and danceable grooves throughout the West Coast and Rocky Mountains since 2012. SPSW live-shows have created a reputation of uncontrollable dance parties, unbridled enthusiasm, and full-devotion to the moment. 3-6 p.m. The Trap Bar & Grill, Alta.
Story Time STORY TIME!! We hope you’ll join us for books, songs, crafts and activities. Story time is geared toward children ages 2-5. 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Driggs Library, Driggs.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Sled Hockey and Adaptive Skating Join us for sled hockey and skating for local kids of all ages at Kotler Ice Arena! Teton Adaptive Sports is bringing the sleds, gear, and expertise, and local volunteers will be donating their time to assist and monitor safety. The ice time begins at exactly 9:00 a.m. You should come at least 30 minutes early (at 8:30 a.m.) so you can get registered and get all your equipment dialed. There is one hour on the ice, so make it count! This is a no cost event! Come on out and try sled hockey and have a fun morning on the ice.
Santa at Grandma’s Candy Shop The countdown is on! Santa is coming to Driggs Saturday! Don’t forget to wear your ugly sweater. Noon to 2 p.m.
Global Fat Bike Day 2019 Celebrate Global Fat Bike Day with a free 1 hour bike rental from Teton Mountain Outfitters. Then enjoy over 7.4 miles of groomed singletrack trails at the resort. Trail ticket required and can be purchased at the Activity Center for $15. Enjoy a FREE 1 hour guided tour at 10:30am or 1:30pm. Meet 10 minutes before the ride at the Nordic Trail Head, by the Sprung Building in the Lower Lot (Lot 3). Conditions permitting. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Grand Targhee Resort, Alta.
Grassy Mountain Band — Live at the Trap Grassy Mountain is an acoustic band from the Bozeman, Big Sky and Jackson/ Driggs areas. They play mostly as a duo, trio, or quartet with guitar and mandolin at the core of their music. Though other instruments (bass, banjo, fiddle) occasionally make an appearance. Free at the Trap 3:00pm – 6:00pm! 3-6 p.m. Grand Targhee Resort, Alta.
Weekend Open Gym Teton Rock Gym 1-8 p.m. Driggs.
Grand Targhee K9 Powder Pig Fundraiser at the Tetonia Club Join GTK9 in the north end of the valley for our annual Powder Pig Fundraiser! Doors open at 6pm. All money raised supports the training & care of the Grand Targhee Avalanche Dogs.
Sunday, Dec. 8
NFL Sunday At The Trap If you don’t have the privilege of watching an NFL game in person, the next best choice is in a fun atmosphere. Watching the game at home just isn’t the same as heading out to a bar and meeting up with friends. Come join us for food, drinks, and a chance to see some winning teams! Families welcome! 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Grand Targhee Resort, Alta.
Monday, Dec. 9
Extension & Teton County 4-H Open House Learn about Adult Extension programs (horticulture, small farming, ranching, food systems) etc. Teton 4-H clubs (archery, art, beef, cake decorating, cross stitch, digital photography, dog, goat, hiking, horse, leathercraft, lego robotics, poultry & birds, quilting, rabbit, shooting sports, sheep, swine, sewing, teen leadership (must be in High School) Vet Science, working ranch, gardening, wild mustang project and others.) 4-H clubs run from Oct 1-Sept 30 annually and serve youth ages 5-18. 4-H Fees run $25.00-$40.00 fees increase by $10.00 Jan. 1st. 2020 To enroll go to idaho.4honline.com. Get enrolled now because some clubs are starting. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Teton County Extension, Free, Driggs.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Talk with Tim — An E.D. Celebration Networking Series Because we love and appreciate the work you do, join us for a holiday E.D. Celebration. We’ll be celebrating your hard work, dedication, and successes with refreshments & appetizers at the Community Foundation office. 4-6 p.m. Community Foundation of Teton Valley, Free, Driggs.
