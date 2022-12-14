After what has been now a month-long exchange between the Teton County Joint Housing Authority and the City of Victor, the Sherman Park affordable housing project still does not have a developer.
The next opportunity for a decision to be made will be after the new year… Which will present a headache for the chosen developer as Idaho Workforce Housing Fund Grant Applications will be due in the first half of February (per the JHA’s 12/7 discussion, an exact date has yet to be announced).
“This type of funding in Idaho hasn’t been available. Ever,” said Jess Guiffre, Vice President of Development for Northwest Real Estate Capital Corporation (NWRECC) at Victor’s December 1st special city council meeting.
Both the Snavely Group, based in Cleveland, OH, and Boise’s NWRECC have been waiting for a decision from Victor and the JHA since the JHA’s November 16th meeting.
After the November 16th JHA Meeting, the selection was punted back to Victor so that the city could give its recommendation.
After hearing both developers’ presentations, and a very comprehensive council discussion, Victor gave a non-unanimous recommendation on December 1st to go with the Snavley group’s projects. The Snavely Group’s proposal can be found here
Victor mayor Will Frohlich, city administrator Jeremy Besbris, and councilwoman Sue Muncaster all favored the Snavley proposal while councilwoman Amy Ross favored the NWRECC option and council’s Emily Sustick favored a possible joint partnership between the two developers. Councilwoman Stacy Hulsing was not present.
The main reasoning of those recommending Snavley was based on the target Area Median Income (AMI) of the project’s targeted occupants. Snavley’s proposal caters to the 80%-120% AMI income category, whereas NWRECC’s proposal focuses on 80% AMI and below (similar to Driggs’ Depot Square).
It is important to note that by targeting an AMI category, the occupations of occupants are then factored into who will qualify for a space. Those recommending Snavley chose to do so because the jobs that provide that level of income (80% to 120% AMI) do not support most seasonal and tourism-related job holders.
“To better service the region, it makes sense to concentrate more on the 80%-120% AMI that we already have two projects underway (Depot Square, 175 Front St.) somewhere around 64 units to somewhere around 80 (% AMI),” said Frohlich. “It makes more sense to me to service a broader range of AMI at the same time versus concentrating on just one core AMI component. I would be in favor of recommending Snavley at this time.”
“I think our greatest need before we provide housing for the tourism industry is to provide housing for our teachers, public employees, and the little bit higher wage folks and so that is where I feel these guy’s (Snavley’s) proposal to do the higher 80-120, I think that is 100% win for that proposal,” said Muncaster.
“Solving the crisis is about addressing every single need. The market takes care of that 120 (%) and above. Subsidies take care of below 80%. It is that middle that is taken care of by local policy right? The Snavley group is proposing to solve for that middle, the group we have not addressed yet,” said Besbris.
Ross disagreed with who the project should be targeting.
“If we were able to get more of a mix, that would be really beneficial. I worry with your (Snavley) project that our affordable housing project that it won’t really be affordable to the people who need it,” said Ross. “I think that if I had to recommend just one, I would recommend Northwest.
Snavley’s proposal also included a proposed childcare facility, which added to the allure for those recommending The Ohio firm’s proposal.
“Depending on who you ask, housing or childcare could be just as important as one another. We have a true childcare crisis in this valley,” said Frohlich. “We don’t want to not realize the weight that childcare facility has, especially right now.”
Back to the JHA
With the council’s 3-1-1 recommendation going back to the JHA in favor of Snavley, hopes were high that a developer would be selected at the JHA’s December 6th meeting.
The JHA first wanted to see if it was feasible for both firms to present a partnership. Both NWRECC and Snavley were receptive to the idea.
Pete Snavley, Senior Chairman of the Snavely Group, talked of what the initial steps would look like on their end if a partnership was desired although cautioned that developing in a volatile market was going to be tricky.
After discussing the pros and cons of partnership, Snavley told the council about how the project would be more efficient if it was for more units on a bigger lot after being asked by JHA Chair Shawn Hill if that would help pencil the project out.
This in turn drove the conversation in the direction of the housing authority potentially asking the city of Victor for more land to develop upon. Victor city administrator Jeremy Besbris was at the meeting and, while cautioning that he did not have the authority to speak for the city, kept that possibility open.
“Once we identify the possibility of a larger site then the next step would be for the housing authority to see if we could come up with the most efficient development,” said Hill.
Troy Butzlaff then joined in the conversation, emphasizing the ticking clock of the Idaho Workforce Housing Fund.
“If we are talking about meeting our deadlines, we will need a commitment from our developers first and foremost on if they will be willing to even do this partnership,” said Butzlaff.
Besbris also refused to put the cart before the horse, urging that council would need to take a look at available lands before giving the JHA and the two developers direction that the project’s scale could be expanded.
Hill doubled down on asking Victor to make that decision while pointing to the Depot Square development.
“I think it is worth asking for the moon here because we did that with Driggs”, said Hill. “There was some initial resistance to it, eventually the city (Driggs) agreed that it was worth exploring.”
Butzlaff cautioned that changing the terms of the underlying Memorandum of Understanding between the JHA and Victor while expanding the project could jeopardize the Sherman Park developer’s ability to make the deadline on the workforce housing fund monies.
“I think we need to focus on what we have at hand,” said Butzlaff. “I think that by taking this initiative to push back to the city of Victor to ask for more land is going to compound the situation and potentially delay us from meeting the objective.”
Mayor Frohlich, attending the JHA Meeting via Zoom, also cautioned Hill on straying from the original project.
“This is public land, this is park land, this is not city-owned land. If it was city-owned, the council would have the ability to make a quick decision,” said Frohlich. “It is a very quick ask for changing the scope of the project.”
After some discussion that centered on the reasoning behind Frohlich’s statement, commissioners Butzlaff and Hill started to show some cracks in their temperament. Hill had lobbied that the JHA formally make a motion that would require Victor explore expanding the project’s scope.
“With this particular issue, I think this conversation has been very good up until now, and I sense it is getting a little stressed,” said Besbris. “We are partners, that is what the MOU has created.”
“I would like to go back to council and do this without a motion so that council does not feel like they are tied to one particular outcome,” said Besbris. “I understand. Make the stakes high, and hopefully, council settles on it, but I think that is not the way to build future relationships.”
Butzlaff stressed that the conversation was now way off what had originally been brought back to the Joint Housing Authority.
“You have now introduced a whole new concept here to ask the city of Victor for additional land. That is not what we are here to discuss,” said Butzlaff. “I am dumbfounded as to where we are going with this. I would rather let the process finish what we started.”
With that, the ask for more land was dropped. Both developers also started to sour on the partnership, due to a lack of financial data, an unclear outlook on if the structure of the partnership would be viable, and a lack of time.
Commissioner Phil Hanamaikai also had doubts about this being the proper time to enter into a partnership.
“I don’t think the 11th hour is the time to put it together,” said Hanamaikai. “I think we put that out of mind because there are going to be a lot more moving parts than we have time to put it together.”
A quick show of hands showed comissioners in favor to drop the partnership. In the end, the JHA elected not to make a decision, but to require more information from the developers.
Both developers will be required to submit a project pro forma while also being able to ask questions to the developers up until December 16th. The pro forma and answers to any commissioners’ questions will be due to the JHA by December 30th, in time for the JHA’s January 4th meeting.
After the meeting was over, Mayor Will Frohlich stated his thoughts on the outcome.
“I think the conclusion of everyone agreeing that more information is needed prior to taking next steps is a very valid one, how we got there on the other hand, not so professional at times,” said Frohlich. “There will at times be heated exchanges of course, but lack of respect and professionalism is very disrespectful. I hope the development community can look past parts of how today’s meeting was run.”
Frohlich was also disappointed that there was a chance that these discussions could not have even had the opportunity to happen.
“It is concerning to me as mayor, that at the direction of the chairman back in November, a vote was pushed for during that meeting with even less information provided at the time. Not to mention zero input from the City of Victor itself, who is donating this land and ultimately holds the responsibility of delivering the best product to serve a specific need within this community,” said Frohlich.
