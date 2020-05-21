This week, The Education Foundation of Teton Valley and the Teton Booster club purchased yard signs for Teton High School and Basin High seniors and delivered them to families. Martin Kokol and Joy Sawyer-Mulligan helped deliver the signs around the valley.
Picture here are seniors Alexis Luna with her little brother and Riley Comfort. The staff pictured include Rose Hendricks, Cathy Thomas and Pam Walker, Mary Mello, Timm Brandenhorst and Sara Davis. Missing is Brent Schindler, Martin Kokol, Brody Birch, Jacob Zarpentine and Joy Sawyer Mulligan.
