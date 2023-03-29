In last week’s TVN, the Shacks on Racks story on A2 was unclear on how the transaction of the Brown Taxidermy shop works.
These two paragraphs were insterted into the online story beneath the fourth paragraph:
There are no sellers or buyers in building relocation projects; instead, Shacks on Racks specalizes in finding a new home for the structure and assists in the logistics of moving the structure.
In the agreement for the Brown Taxadermy shop, Teton County, WY paid Shacks on Racks a small fee and gave Leo’s Construction funds to take the structure off the county’s hands.
- Editor, Connor Shea
