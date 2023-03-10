75f50e61-d610-43fb-a35a-d916981910f3_Amber+Pence+headshot.jpg

Amber Pence 

 Courtesy Photo/City of Driggs

The City of Driggs is pleased to announce Amber Pence as the first-ever City Administrator. With nineteen years of experience in Idaho politics and government, Pence brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the position.

Pence learned the art of managing a variety of roles in a fast-paced environment as Chief of Staff for Wendy Jaquet in Idaho’s House of Representatives (2004 - 2008).

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.