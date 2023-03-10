...STRONG COLD FRONT MOVING THROUGH THE REGION WITH VERY STRONG
WIND GUSTS THROUGH 230 pm mst...
A strong cold front was sweeping east across the Snake River Plain
with rain changing over to snow behind the front and wind gusts of
50 to 55 mph. Embedded snow squalls have been observed and motorists
should be prepared for adverse winter driving conditions.
Locations impacted include...
Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Rexburg, Blackfoot, American Falls, Rigby,
Soda Springs, Malad, Driggs, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Swan Valley,
Malta, Swanlake, Ririe Reservoir, Neeley, Blackfoot Reservoir,
Lorenzo, Felt and Chesterfield Reservoir.
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Moderate snow with a mix of rain and snow in the lower
portions of the valley early this afternoon. Additional snow
accumulations of 1 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph
resulting in blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE...Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Ashton, Tetonia,
and Driggs.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
The City of Driggs is pleased to announce Amber Pence as the first-ever City Administrator. With nineteen years of experience in Idaho politics and government, Pence brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the position.
Pence learned the art of managing a variety of roles in a fast-paced environment as Chief of Staff for Wendy Jaquet in Idaho’s House of Representatives (2004 - 2008).
She served six years as the Director of Governmental Affairs for Boise, Idaho Mayor Dave Bieter, and locally for Teton County, Idaho. Pence brings a thorough understanding of state, regional, and local issues, laws, and resources. “I take pride in my ability to work with all constituents, regardless of politics, to get this important work done,” Pence states.
A sixth-generation Idahoan, Pence was born in Weiser and raised in Burley. She studied Geography at Utah State University and resides in Tetonia with her husband and son. Their family moved back to the valley in 2020 and made their home just 40 acres from where her husband grew up and his family still lives.
"We are thrilled to welcome Amber Pence to the City of Driggs as our new City Administrator," said Mayor August Christensen. "Her extensive experience in Idaho government, combined with her dedication to working collaboratively, make her the ideal candidate for this important position. We look forward to working with Amber to continue moving Driggs forward."
As City Administrator, Pence will oversee day-to-day operations and work with city officials and community members to meet the city's needs. She will begin her new role on April 3rd, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.