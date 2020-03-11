Occupation: Retired journalist, now volunteering on the board of Seniors West of the Tetons and having fun traveling, loving the mountains, reading and taking a nap when I feel like it.
What brought you to the Tetons? A lifelong love of these mountains and early retirement. I grew up on a wheat farm in Kansas, and my family took annual camping vacations once the crop was harvested. Those trips often included stops in the national parks, which started a love affair for me that continues to this day. When it came time to retire, my husband and I found Teton Valley, which gives us easy access to two national parks and a spot in the West to travel to others.
Your life motto for the moment: Life is short. Forgive quickly. Laugh uncontrollably. Never regret anything that makes you smile. And it’s never too late to try new things – like pottery!
What do you consider your greatest personal achievement?
A chance to retire in and give back to a community where I can see the Tetons from my back deck. At last, I’m living my dream of a life in the mountains. At Seniors West of the Tetons, I’m part of a team working with Executive Director River Osborn to make the organization more financially stable and meet the growing need for health services, nutritional opportunities and social connections for seniors in the valley. Last year, the senior center saw a 30 percent increase in the number of served meals, and our fitness and health programs experienced record participation. We’re improving our lunch program, expanding public events and updating the center – all with the community’s support and help.
What do you consider your greatest professional achievement?
I am grateful that, as a journalist, people trusted me enough to share their lives. As a young reporter, I was lucky enough to tell the stories of people who had overcome adversity – whether it was from a destructive tornado or flood, a vicious physical attack or rape or even the then-fatal diagnosis of AIDS. Later in my career, I was fortunate to share tales about NASA researchers, young Internet entrepreneurs and the man who built the country’s largest hog-producing and pork-processing company. As an editor, I loved watching the growth and success of journalists who were early in their careers. It was a joy seeing them improve their skills and a thrill watching them capture state and national writing awards.
What motivates you?
Knowing that I might play a small part in helping people in my community. But, mostly, it’s sunshine, good food, the beauty of nature and – because I’m still a journalist at heart – deadlines.
What advice do you have for your younger self?
Don’t sweat the small stuff; instead, save your strength for the battles that truly matter.
Where do you see yourself in the next five years?
I hope I’m still living near the mountains, that Medicare remains a reality and that I’m healthy enough that I don’t need it much. I also plan to be still having fun at the senior center!
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.