The Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), High Country Resource Conservation and Development (RC&D) and the Caribou-Targhee National Forest (CTNF) was recently awarded $2.6 million through the USDA Joint Chiefs’ Landscape Restoration Partnership (JCLRP) for the South Teton Valley Hazardous Fuels project. The collaboratively developed proposal focuses on the southern portion of Teton Valley working to reduce wildfire risk through fuels reduction treatments within the wildland urban interface on private and public lands. See attached map.

“In 2016, the Tie Fire burned 1,039 acres at the southern end of Teton County and threatened highway 31, the regional Bonneville Powerline, and homes. The fire suppression cost totaled $4.2 million dollars,” said Teton Basin District Ranger Jay Pence. “Since the Tie Fire, the CTNF, RC&D, Teton County Fire and Rescue, and Idaho Department of Lands have focused on cross-boundary fuels mitigation efforts across the valley. Through a partnership agreement and support from Western Fire Managers and Hazardous Fuels Removal, a total of $535,000 in grant funding was used for treatment.”

