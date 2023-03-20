Megan Christiansen was named as current superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme’s successor on Saturday morning after a search process that started last fall.
Christiansen currently serves the school district as Tetonia and Victor Elementary principal.
The search process started last fall after Woolstenhulme announced his resignation on October 3rd, 2021.
TSD 401 hired the consultancy/search firm McPherson and Jacobsen of Omaha, NE to conduct the months-long search. McPherson and Jacobson submitted their list of finalists to the school board last month.
The three finalists, Christiansen, Dr. Leslie Bonds of San Angelo, TX, and Teton Middle School and Basin High School principal Brian Ashton, then went through a final day dedicated to comprehensive interviews and meet-and-greets with the TSD 401 board, TSD staff, faculty, and the community on March 16th.
The school board met that night, deliberating until 12:30 am the next morning, ultimately only to adjourn and announce the conclusion of the process on Saturday, March 18th.
“We feel that Megan’s the right candidate at this time and we’re excited about her filling the new role,” said TSD 401 board chair Ray Hinchcliff. “We had three very qualified candidates. “It was a difficult decision.”
“Being named the new superintendent has brought about all emotions,” said Christiansen. “I feel energized, hopeful, and ready to get to work, but I also feel a sense of sadness and loss because I love my two schools and will miss the students, staff, and parents I see every day. Being the first woman superintendent in Teton Valley will hopefully inspire all children to know that anything is possible if you work hard, do all things with passion, and follow your heart.”
On Thursday, many in the community had concerns that the school board would not be taking a proper amount of time to decide who to offer the position to, as the board was set to convene just 30 minutes after the community meet-and-greet ended.
Hinchcliff stated that the feedback attained during the community meet-and-greet was taken seriously.
“We used it all. That’s one of the reasons we were there as late as we were. There was not one comment sheet that we did not use or we did not get feedback on and there were over 100 comment sheets per candidate,” said Hinchcliff.
Hinchcliff assured that there was no further deliberation amongst the board members between the time the Thursday night meeting adjourned and the announcement made on Saturday morning.
All in all, the board was very happy with the level of community involvement.
“We were thrilled with the community involvement. We were thrilled with their feedback. We were thrilled that the staff was actively involved,” said Hinchcliff.
Christiansen shared that she had been encouraged to pursue the opportunity after community members and others urged her to put her name in the hat.
“I was comfortable in the principal position and really did not know I was ready for the next step until parents and community members approached me to let me know I had the strength to do it. Even though I have formal training with my Education Specialist degree in superintendency, it really took the support and encouragement of others to put myself out there and believe it could be possible,” said Christiansen.
During the community meet-and-greet, Christiansen stated the lackluster results of Idaho Department of Education school rankings are a function of the district’s capacity to support its staff.
The highest-ranking TSD 401 school, Driggs Elementary, was placed at 255th out of 673. The lowest ranked, Teton High School and Teton Middle School, both placed tied 494th with a 29/100 score on the state’s complex ranking formula.
“As an educational leader in our district, I think the biggest part of that is we just have not had the capacity to build and support our teaching staff and our support staff,” said Christiansen. “We’re taking on too many jobs, too many requirements, and all of those things. It’s very stressful. So looking at how we can build capacity with our staff and our teachers is going to be a number one priority.”
When Christiansen was asked how she would handle issues that affect both the school district and the community at large, she stressed that having a more structured approach to communication with the community was ideal.
“I think one of the greatest times that we had as a school district was when we had PR with news releases and it was exactly the same for every building and every community, and it was out right away,” said Christiansen.
“At the beginning of COVID, we had Jeanie Anderson and I felt like we did not have as many problems with trust and communication when we had that person who got the information and got it out to everybody. We wouldn’t get 100 phone calls because I sent something out at Victor, but they did something different at the high school. That’s our disconnect and that’s how you lose trust,” said Christiansen.
Christiansen expressed that she also wants to better define the boundaries between the school board and the functions of the superintendent.
“I think the biggest thing is just establishing parameters, clearly defining ‘this is what the board’s job is, and this is what my job is’, and the board will need to trust me as a professional educator. I’m representing our whole school district. And I think that oftentimes the lanes crisscross. That’s why it’s so confusing for our community,” said Christiansen.
“There’s a big problem in that area. When I first moved here, I sat at the board, the administrator sat with the board, and we were a part of the conversation and we had an amazing relationship. And then COVID hit and we had to spread out six feet. We were sitting in the back of the gym and we didn’t have a voice. Even though we wanted to represent our buildings, our teachers, our students, and our families, we didn’t get that opportunity. I think that’s where we kind of lost our footing with the board and I would like to bring that back. We all need to work together as a unit,” said Christiansen.
Christiansen stressed the importance of inter-district communication as well.
“What you need to do is you need to understand why things aren’t happening and how you can support people if they’re struggling with accountability, support them so that they can become accountable. And if they don’t become accountable, have that hard conversation. And I can have that hard conversation. Because if it’s affecting kids in a negative way, I will do that,” said Christiansen. “I really believe that people are doing the best with what they have. But we need to do better and I need to organize it so we can.”
As superintendent, Christiansen is looking forward to strengthening existing relationships with community elected officials and becoming more involved with state legislators.
“It’s really important to have that relationship so that we can have that partnership. We do a lot of things in my elementary buildings. I’m reverting back to the principalship, but I think it’s really important for our students to know that we have that relationship with our mayors and county officials,” said Christiansen.
“As far as state legislation, I have not been a huge part of that system. As a superintendent, I certainly will be,” said Christiansen. “As far as federal goes, I’ve really studied that with my doctoral studies and had great conversations with other superintendents. So I’m just emerging into that area, but I’m learning.”
When asked how she would govern the school district, she stressed that staff and teachers need to have a caring leader, but also recognized that each school is different.
“I believe that people are doing the best that they can with what they have. Encouraging people through development and making sure that they know that they’re doing a good job is really important, too. I’m a mama bear when it comes to that. I’m a nurturing leader. My teachers know that I love them and care about them, and I want to share that ideology with our admin team too,” said Christiansen. “There are different cultures in this district for sure, and I don’t want to take away the autonomy from our buildings, but I also believe that we need to be more caring and kind in our buildings and our children will rise up.”
Christiansen is looking forward to working with Woolstenhulme on the transition.
“Monte has always been a very supportive and encouraging leader for me, so I have no doubt he will set me up for success in every way. In fact, we already have our first meeting on the calendar for this week. Monte cares deeply about our students, communities, and school district, and I look forward to learning from his experiences and work over the past fourteen years. I plan to do the same for my replacement at Victor and Tetonia, as I am trying to get everything in line before June with early student supply orders and getting all of my resources and timelines in one place for ease of use. I am excited to see the talents the next principal will bring to our administration team and district as well,” said Christiansen.
