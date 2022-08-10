...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF
ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR BONNEVILLE, CLARK, FREMONT, JEFFERSON,
MADISON, AND TETON COUNTIES...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups.
* WHERE...Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison, and
Teton Counties.
* WHEN...Continuing through 10 AM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Members of sensitive groups may experience health
effects. The general public is not likely to be affected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Idaho Falls Regional Office at (208)528-2650.
8/10/22: The Teton Valley News is seeking a combination Editor/Reporter to lead our news operation. If you have a strong commitment to local news, an endless curiosity about the community, and a deep appreciation of the people that make this place great, please apply.
Essential Functions:
Write stories and take photos for newspaper and special publications
Cover events, activities, meetings
Assign stories to staff reporters and freelancers
Edit contents of paper and website
Manage production schedule and page layout
Disseminate news and promote stories on website, social media
Qualifications:
Education: College degree in Journalism or related field
Knowledge of language, grammar, spelling and punctuation
Excellent interpersonal and communication skills
Computer and social media literacy
Willingness to work a flexible schedule occasional weekend and/or evening work