hiring.jpg
8/10/22: The Teton Valley News is seeking a combination Editor/Reporter to lead our news operation.  If you have a strong commitment to local news, an endless curiosity about the community, and a deep appreciation of the people that make this place great, please apply. 

Essential Functions: 

Write stories and take photos for newspaper and special publications

Cover events, activities, meetings

Assign stories to staff reporters and freelancers 

Edit contents of paper and website 

Manage production schedule and page layout

Disseminate news and promote stories on website, social media 

Qualifications:  

Education:  College degree in Journalism or related field

Knowledge of language, grammar, spelling and punctuation 

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Computer and social media literacy

Willingness to work a flexible schedule occasional weekend and/or evening work

Job Perks:

Quarterly performance-based bonuses

401(k) 

Paid vacation and holidays

Health and life benefits 

Flexible hours

Remote work negotiable 

Please send a cover letter and resume to TVN general manager Carly Andersen at candersen@tetonvalleynews.net to apply. 