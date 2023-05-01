Teton Valley News General Manager

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by the combination of rain and snowmelt is
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central Idaho, eastern Idaho and southeast
Idaho, including the following areas, in central Idaho, Lost River
Valley, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin and Wood River Foothills. In
eastern Idaho, Beaverhead - Lemhi Highlands, Big Hole Mountains,
Centennial Mountains - Island Park and Teton Valley. In southeast
Idaho, Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range,
Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region and Marsh and Arbon Highlands.
* WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Very warm temperatures into mid-week will continue to rapidly
melt existing snow pack. Flooding risk remains high.
Precipitation chances increase towards the end of the week,
which may add to flooding concerns.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Located at the base of the majestic Teton Range in Idaho, the Teton Valley News, part of the Adams Publishing Group, has an opening for a General Manager. The Teton Valley News is a paid weekly publication with a circulation of 2,000 copies. Highly successful, it also publishes a visitor’s guide magazine, is the dominant digital provider in the market, and supports the local community through multiple publications for community events.
As GM, you will be hands on with the entire operation of the newspaper. Managing a staff of 3, this is a great opportunity for someone who loves to be involved, is passionate about journalism and the communities they serve. Being visible and active in the community is a must.
The GM works with the editor on content for each week’s publication, story planning, helping sell advertising to local clients, planning and executing on special sections and projects. This position is also responsible for budgeting and P&L management.
As part of Adams Publishing Group, you are supported through regional finance, human resource, production, and circulation teams allowing you to focus on local operations.
If you are looking for the next step in your career and want to join a great company in one of the country’s most picturesque locations, then this may be an opportunity for you.
This full-time position offers medical, dental and vision benefits, 401K, and paid time off.
