Teton Valley News is seeking a new Multi Media Accounts Executive (MMAE)
The MMAE position at Teton Valley News is an exciting role with practically limitless potential.
As a key advertising and marketing position, the MMAE works directly with businesses, civic bodies, nonprofit organizations, regional publications, and more.
The MMAE is a leading representative-to and partner-with their community.
They benefit by flexible scheduling, lucrative commissions structure and encouragement, professionally, to realize creative results.
Central responsibilities include cultivating relationships and designing advertising solutions to meet or exceed budgetary guidelines in a timely manner.
A unique position, the MMAE role at Teton Valley News is a dynamic pathway to personal-professional fulfillment.
Send a cover letter and resume to: candersen@tetonvalleynews.net
—Position Overview—
The MMAE works directly with new or existing clients or partners to cultivate, implement, and maintain products as well as services across all multimedia platforms.
Roles & Responsibilities:
• Perform job duties and evince personal conduct in accordance with company core values.
• Initiate and nurture effective, professional relationships with internal and external contacts.
• Support and achieve individual, and company goals
• Personal-Professional organization
• Acquire, retain, and up-sell new and existing client base
• Completion of Accounts-Receivables—emphasizing past-due accounts
• Attends departmental meetings and company meetings as scheduled
• Maintains sales call log, submitted to Advertising Manager daily
• Corresponding through email, telephone, and meeting with clients & community partners
• Expected to utilize various Social Networking tools for company business
• Learn and sell products or initiatives as they are introduced to the company
Keys to success:
-flexibility
-self-motivation
-attention to detail
-Multitasking
-diplomacy
-Inter-personal confidence
-ability to provide and follow direction
For the MMAE role, a base salary or base hourly wage is paid which includes commission or bonus structure.
All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment as well as job training without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability or veteran status.
*No relocation assistance.
