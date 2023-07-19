Sitting just south of downtown Driggs, Wydaho Roasters Coffee House opened its doors just last week to Teton Valley as a local cafe with international beans professionally roasted right in shop.

Owner Jim Sheehan has created a classy environment with space for relaxing or working with wifi as he spoke to his desire of a place for people to come and enjoy their coffee in Driggs.

