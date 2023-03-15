The Teton Valley Collaborative for Early Learning has received over 1 million dollars in grant funding from the Idaho Workforce Development Council to establish a new childcare facility in Teton Valley.

The grant will be used to relocate, place, and renovate a 4,500 square foot home, generously donated by Teton Valley resident, Alex Gambal, to serve as a cooperative center for early care and learning. A diverse group of stakeholders, including business, nonprofit, municipal, county, and Teton School District leaders, have come together to move the building to Teton School District #401 land in downtown Driggs.

