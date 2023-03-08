I appreciate Commissioner Riegel’s guest editorial in Feb22 Teton Valley News. We are lucky to have her and two other commissioners who also serve their constituents for the right reasons.
Commissioners Whitfield, Riegel, and Heneage all understand that this special place with good fishing, hunting, skiing, water resources, scenery, wildlife, and accessible health care will be forever in the bull’s eye of developers.
Riegel’s editorial raises the question of legality of Wyoming financially benefitting from Targhee’s development while Teton County Idaho suffers a financial burden.
Our Teton County Idaho Commissioners have been hyper- vigilant with regard to GTR proposed residential and commercial development on Targhee’s private land.
An economic study documented many downstream impacts of GTR expansion. Not mentioned was that the sewage treatment plant in Driggs is currently out of compliance with the EPA.
In the words of August Christensen, Driggs City mayor, “Extended drought, aging and inadequate infrastructure (sewage treatment), rapid growth and change in climatic conditions have and will continue to make water availability more challenging. “With the growth of Grand Targhee, we can also expect more traffic congestion and air pollution, and higher property taxes. The majority of mountain towns with major ski resorts have tourism out of control and housing that is unaffordable for most.
Ketchum, Idaho officials were considering a plan to allow teachers and nurses to sleep in tents in a city park because of soaring rents and housing costs. Many folks are moving here from Park City and Jackson Hole because of the chaos in those places. Is limiting the number of motels or short- term rentals a possibility?
Teton County Idaho commissioners have also been attentive to Targhee’s proposed expansion in the South Bowl Area and Mono Trees areas outside of Targhee’s permitted area.
Why are these areas still on the table in the current Environmental Impact Study (EIS) when Grand Teton National Park supervisors and Wyoming Fish and Game have expressed concern about impacts to wildlife?
We still have good wildlife populations here, although a recent study by the World Wildlife Fund reported that wildlife populations have decreased worldwide by 70% in last 50 yrs.
A ski lift in the South Bowl area would be visible from the four most popular trails on the west side of the Tetons. Avalanche control here would disturb wildlife and winter recreationists in Teton Canyon.
There is an inherent conflict of interest when the USFS conducts an EIS on ski resort expansion.
The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) receives fees based on a formula that incorporates lift ticket sales, ski lessons, food sales based on gross revenues. While a 4 person Colter lift was approved by USFS in 1994, permission was given to construct a 6 person lift with spaced chairs so as not to exceed the comfortable carrying capacity (CCC) of 5130 skiers.
Prior to Colter, the CCC was 2930 skiers. Targhee has much lower skier densities compared to other resorts. There are rarely lift lines. So why are new lifts in an expanded special use area even being considered by the USFS? Why disturb a pristine area like Rick’s Basin with a lift?
It seems that CCC is a nebulous concept that facilitates what is in the ski resort’s best interest. It ignores downstream impacts.
The consultant SE group is paid by the ski resort and specializes in catering to their whims. This is all analogous to the fox guarding the hen house. The GTR Draft EIS is expected this spring and Teton County Idaho Commissioners will host a town hall meeting to inform folks of the details of the DEIS.
What happens at the Driggs Airport in also a major determinant of the future of this valley, and citizen vigilance is important.
As per the Driggs City Council, commercial flights are not allowed. Regularly scheduled charter flights seem to be a grey area. With the airport so close to the high school and homes, diesel fumes, air pollution, and noise are an unwanted nuisance. The airport board has recommended that there be no flights between 10 pm and 7 am. Enforcement has been lax.
Hundreds of communities across the USA have complaints about airport noise, but the FAA focuses on safety in aviation.
The importance of Teton Valley Idaho to the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem has several national, regional, and local organizations paying attention to the Grand Targhee EIS. They are considering litigation versus the USFS if more public land is allocated for profit and for 1% of the population who can afford downhill skiing with $200 lift tickets at some destination resorts.
Our elected officials and organizations committed to these issues need our help. See https://notargheex.org/. Support VARD, Winter Wildlands Alliance, Jackson Hole Conservation Alliance, and Teton Backcountry Alliance
Howie Garber, Driggs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.