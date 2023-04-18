_DSC4555.jpg

Grand Targhee Resort's base area, as seen on closing weekend 2023. 

 By Connor Shea

The latest decision point along the arduous road to Grand Targhee Resort’s proposed 22-cabin base area development will keep officials stopped as the Teton County Wyoming (TCWY) Board of County Commissioners voted 4-1 to continue their decision to the middle of next month.

Held on April 18th, the public hearing ran from approximately 9:30 am until 2:45 pm, with an hour-and-a-half lunch break.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.