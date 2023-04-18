The latest decision point along the arduous road to Grand Targhee Resort’s proposed 22-cabin base area development will keep officials stopped as the Teton County Wyoming (TCWY) Board of County Commissioners voted 4-1 to continue their decision to the middle of next month.
Held on April 18th, the public hearing ran from approximately 9:30 am until 2:45 pm, with an hour-and-a-half lunch break.
The public hearing comprised of two items; The first an administrative adjustment to allow construction of cabins to occur on slopes up to 36 degrees in pitch, and the second, more meaty, task of approving a development agreement for the cabins.
There were varying levels of concern voiced by various officials from both sides of the Tetons, focusing primarily on housing mitigation, wildfire protection, and road improvement funding/cost sharing among other topics.
The TCWY Planning Commission voted 3-2, in a somewhat controversial manner, to recommend approval at their February 13th meeting. It was before this planning commission meeting that GTR made the concession of removing 6 cabins from the proposal, which was originally slated for 28 cabins.
The recommendation was given although multiple planning commissioners voiced concern over the completeness of the application, specifically regarding wildfire mitigation, transportation-related concerns, housing mitigation, and steep slope development.
Idaho officials are especially concerned about this development process due to the precedent it could set for future development.
“This is the first major test of the 2019 amended master plan. My request is to set a high bar. Don't kick any cans down the road. If you do, I guarantee it will result in Teton Valley residents getting an even shorter end of the stick,” said Teton County Idaho (TCI) Board of County Commissioners Chair Cindy Riegel.
It is worth noting that Reigel did vehemently express that she is not anti-GTR development, she is simply an elected official that has the best interests of her constituents in mind. Public comments made by other Idaho-side officials echoed that sentiment.
“I'm not a community leader that spends a lot of time talking about myself, but I guess I need to clarify that I love Grand Targhee Resort and have been skiing there for over 30 years,” said Riegel. “On the other hand, as an elected county commissioner in Idaho, I have to look out for my community and the things that make Teton Valley unique and special.”
Housing Mitigation
The main concern concerning housing mitigation is that the 2019 GTR Amended Master Plan requires that housing mitigation oversight be coordinated, with Teton County Idaho, before any development approvals.
That oversight system was to be coordinated between the Jackson/Teton County Affordable Housing Department and the Teton County Joint Housing Authority (TCJHA).
The applicant stated in its included housing mitigation plan that “As the Housing Department is aware, Teton County, Idaho’s Housing Department has only recently been established, and is not prepared at this time to meet the requirements of this section. As such, the Housing Department has agreed to take on initial oversight of the restricted housing to administer deed restrictions of the housing mitigation units.”
“At such time as the Idaho Housing Department is prepared to collaborate on administration and oversight, a revised system shall be put in place,” reads the Housing Mitigation Plan.
Teton County Joint Housing Authority commissioner Troy Butzlaff stated TCI has not received any communication from anyone in Teton County, WY, or the applicant, in regards to the oversight abilities of the TCJHA or the status of the TCJHA.
“There seems to be a misconception about the status of the Teton County Joint Housing Authority,” said Butzlaff at the meeting. “Yes, we do exist and have been in existence since 2019. I'm one of the original members. It is disappointing to read statements by the applicant in their housing mitigation plan that questioned the Teton County Joint Housing Authority’s status when they never made any attempt, at all, to reach out to us.”
Butzlaff held great concern that the applicant has planned for the Jackson/Teton County Affordable Housing Department to take oversight of housing mitigation in Teton County, ID if an agreement between the two housing entities does not take place.
“I question how the applicant, without any outreach whatsoever, came to this conclusion,” said Butzlaff. “I'm not sure how we can have a unilateral system when the whole concept of the oversight system relies upon the fact that you need Teton County, Idaho, and its housing authority to be involved in the creation of that system.”
“If I may remind the Board of County Commissioners, the master plan only allows employee and affordable housing to be located in Idaho if a system of oversight is agreed upon. If not, this allowance to construct employee and affordable housing in Idaho is rendered null and void,” said Butzlaff.
Butzlaff also doesn't see how the inability for either the applicant or the Jackson/Teton County Affordable Housing Department to reach out constitutes an amendment to the master plan’s housing mitigation condition.
“I've been through massive projects where developers have asked for changes,” said Butzlaff. “But unless it is something of significance, like a war or recession or litigation, council members tend not to do those things because there's a sense of trust in what's been approved previously.”
“The failure of the applicant and the Jackson/Teton County Affordable Housing Department to reach out to either Teton County, Idaho, or the Joint Housing Authority over the past four years to create this oversight system as required by the master plan, does not, in my opinion, constitute an extraordinary circumstance to modify a significant condition of approval,” said Butzlaff.
Butzlaff emphasized that the applicant would be changing the master plan if approval was given to the items as-is and no housing mitigation oversight system was agreed to.
“I found it interesting that the applicant’s spokesperson in her opening remarks made inference to the fact that the master plan is important and it's all in all our best interest to adhere to the rules. Well, here is an example of them trying to change the rules,” said Buzlaff.
Butzlaff then asked the TCWY BoCC to continue the item, stressing that the authorities could get something done in short order.
“I urge the Board of Commissioners to continue this item to allow the two housing authorities to meet and jointly develop a system of oversight. I think that can be done rather quickly,” said Butzlaff.
“I don't think we need a two-year extension as being proposed in the revised condition of project approval. We would also like to request a formal referral agency review of the housing mitigation plan. This plan was just released, and the Housing Authority hasn't had an opportunity to review and meet publicly to discuss and make comments on the plan,” said Butzlaff.
TCWY Comissioners voted 4-1 to continue the item to the May 16th Teton County Wyoming BoCC meeting.
Look for additional coverage of this complex issue in next week’s (4/26) edition of the Teton Valley News.
