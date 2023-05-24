The contentious 22-cabin development at the base area of Grand Targhee Resort got a vote of approval, by a narrow 3-2 margin, in Teton County Wyoming Board of County Commissioners chambers on May 16th.
The vote ended a lengthy debate where concerns of wildfire risk, employee and affordable housing mitigation, and road impact fees were raised, similar to the Wyoming Commissioner’s April 18th meeting.
Originally, the development plan called for 28 cabins, but GTR shrunk the plan to 22 before gaining a recommendation for approval from TCWY’s Planning and Zoning department by an also-contentious 3-2 vote.
The 1,800-3,000 sq/ft cabins are set to be sold by GTR to purchasers who will be able to reside in the cabins for no more than 90 days per year. For the remaining time each year, the cabins will be short-term rentals administered through the resort per the development plan’s conditions of approval.
The approval comes with disappointment from Teton County Idaho officials, among others, who made vigorous public comment to the TCWY BoCC.
Idaho officials consistently voiced their concern as not “anti-Targhee”, instead criticizing the merits of the plan and the process by which it was ultimately approved.
Leading the Idaho-side effort was Teton County Idaho BoCC Chair Cindy Riegel, who voiced displeasure at the light in which TCI was made out to be in through the process.
“I do want to say that it is unfortunate that the applicant has made Teton County, Idaho out to be the bad guy here simply for holding both GTR and Teton County, Wyoming accountable to following the negotiated and adopted GTR Master Plan that you both formally agreed to,” said Riegel during her public comment.
The meeting started with TCWY Planning and Zoning principal planner Hamilton Smith going through last-minute changes, that were made in between public meetings, to two of the development plan’s conditions of approval while adding another condition of approval.
A notable change was condition of approval #8, which designates that the Jackson/Teton County Wyoming Housing Department “shall provide oversight on all restricted housing units” until a “revised system” is approved by the Wyoming commissioners.
The 2019 Amended GTR Master Plan states that the TCWY Housing Department “will work with Teton County, Idaho to develop a system of oversight” for employee housing (not to be confused with affordable housing).
TCWY Chief Deputy County Attorney Kieth Gingery stated to the Wyoming Commissioners the condition of approval in question stands until “you do something different in the future”.
TCWY Housing Department Director April Norton stated that her department has been communicating with the Teton County (Idaho) Joint Housing Authority and that her department will give “a good faith effort” and is “confident” to get something done.
Joint Housing Authority Director Angie Pacheco did confirm after the meeting mutual contact was made between the two employee/affordable housing regulatory arms.
Condition of approval #9, which was added at the beginning of the meeting, essentially circumvented the need for affordable housing mitigation by classifying the cabins as commercial rather than residential.
Reigel, reached after the meeting by the TVN, was disappointed that no affordable housing mitigation was required.
“From the community’s perspective, we got screwed on the affordable housing mitigation. That was well intended when the master plan was written. It’s unfortunate because growth at Grand Targhee is going to vastly exacerbate our already extremely difficult housing and affordable housing situation,” said Riegel.
Road Impact Fees were another sticking point for Teton County Idaho officials, who wanted to see the Teton County Wyoming BoCC require that the applicant work with Teton County Idaho for effects on Idaho roadways. GTR is only accessible through Idaho.
Grand Targhee Owner/GM Geordie Gillette was in meeting chambers and made a “one-time offer” to work with Teton County Idaho on road impact fees for Idaho roads.
“In regards to the road impact fee, sometimes I don’t do things because I don’t want to reward bad behavior, and you wind up with the wrong outcome. I don’t appreciate the way Teton County Idaho has approached their interaction with me or your board, but there absolutely is an impact to the road in Idaho related to construction traffic. In an effort to hopefully get this relationship between our two communities on a better footing for the future I wanted to offer, at the time of building permit, that we would follow the same formula we are using in Wyoming,” said Gillette.
“This is completely voluntary and it is in conversations with Wyoming (that I was) to be encouraged to take the high road and do what’s right. This is a one-time offer, I am not setting a precedent (for future development applications),” said Gillette.
Reigel, while somewhat appreciative of the offer, wondered how it came to be and why it wasn’t included as a condition of approval as mentioned by Commissioner Natalia Macker in the April 18th meeting.
Reigel maintained that Teton County Idaho was not contacted by GTR or Jorgensen Associates, GTR’s consultancy firm, with any correspondence on road impact fees.
“We thought that was going to be worked into a condition of approval,” said Riegel, dissatisfied.
Wildfire mitigation was perhaps the most debated topic, with plenty of public comment stating that the cabins were located in an area that was too high-risk, had an adverse impact on the surrounding national forest, and not enough was being done to protect the cabins.
The Wyoming commissioners would end up adding a 10th condition of approval near the end of the meeting to provide a clearer picture of the administration of regulations to be followed.
The debate largely revolved around the plan’s adherence to international wildland-urban interface (WUI) code, in which compliance is determined for each specific development on a variety of factors including access, level of the area’s risk, water availability, strength of construction, and defensible space.
Some of the cabins are planned for a 10’ buffer from the surrounding national forest, in a high wildfire danger area. Jackson Hole Conservation Alliance’s Kevin Krasnow, who holds a doctorate in Forest and Wildfire Ecology from UC Berkeley, teed off on the proposal.
“The GTR unwillingness to give at least 50’ defensible space on private property is a valid reason to deny this application,” said Krasnow. “The applicant has provided 10’ of defensible space. A no vote is a logical conclusion here.”
Krasnow pointed out that no WUI study has been done by the resort as required by its master plan. That could mean cabins be shifted to different locations down the line.
“The Master Plan states the resort shall prepare a wildland-urban interface study prior to the construction of the first phase of development for the project. No study is in place. The importance of a study prior to construction is that the findings of the study will be used to site the buildings, it doesn’t make that much sense to site the buildings before the study,” said Krasnow.
Krasnow reiterated the importance of more defensible space and told of how the burden will ultimately fall on taxpayers.
“The 10’ setback from the developer will do virtually nothing to slow the spread (of wildfire) or reduce the need for fuels reduction on public land. The forest service will need to mitigate the fire risk on their side of the line with fuel treatments that will be costly, detrimental to habitat, and paid for by taxpayers rather than those who will benefit from this development,” said Krasnow.
“By situating the development so close to the boundary, the development forces forest clearing in the higher quality habitat for the protection of the development at taxpayer’s expense,” said Krasnow. “This is a double loss for public lands and taxpayers.”
Commissioner Mark Newcomb dissented by stating that he was not convinced the plan in front of him reduced fire mitigation concerns and wanted to avoid “becoming the next headline in a high-hazard year.”
“We have had the Forest Service point out that, from several different ignition points on a high-hazard day, a fire could reach the vicinity of Grand Targhee in six hours. We have a development plan in front of us with structures 10’ from the forest service. It does not show a looped road. We have specific comments that say without a looped road IR-1 construction shall be required and 50’ of defensible space will be expected,” said Newcomb.
The process at which the plan gained approval was displeasing to Reigel, with significant changes to the application in between the meetings.
“What came up at this particular meeting was surprising because it was last minute and were pretty significant changes,” said Reigel. “What was surprising is that the board didn’t seem to care that they were being told at the 11th hour that staff had worked with the developer to come up with some new conditions that the developer was satisfied with.”
Reigel characterized the process as “extremely difficult” for the public to follow along with, and was proud of her county’s staff for doing so.
“I’m super proud, we all work well together. The people who have been paying attention to this application process who work for Teton County (Idaho) are very experienced, very professional, and understand how planning and zoning hearings should work. We’re sharing our knowledge of how we do things in Teton County, Idaho, and yes, we think we do a better job. Teton County, Wyoming has always thought that they are better than us. It’s probably difficult, especially for their staff, to hear criticism of their processes,” said Riegel.
Commissioner Luther Probst was the additional vote (to Newcomb’s) against the application.
“Greenlighting development 10' from the boundary with the forest service is something that I can’t support, “ said Probst. “Dead-end road, steep slopes, heavily forested, the plan might come back in the future, I can’t support that.”
Commissioners Macker, Epstein, and Gardner did not explain their reasoning for voting for the approval before the motion was voted upon.
Riegel summed up her feelings.
“It’s a shame that Teton County, Wyoming allowed luxury cabins on the steep, forested slopes above the overflow parking area when there are much safer and less impactful places to put them within the 120 acres of private land at the base area. I wonder how much taxpayer money the Forest Service will have to spend trying to reduce the risk of these private, multimillion-dollar homes burning up in a wildfire,” said Reigel. “Our community is going to be shocked when they start seeing 22 cabins being built on steep slopes adjacent to the overflow parking area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.