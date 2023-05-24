Screenshot (215).png

Wyoming Comissioners approved a 22 cabin development at the base of Grand Targhee Resort last week. 

 Courtesy Image/Jorgenson Associates

The contentious 22-cabin development at the base area of Grand Targhee Resort got a vote of approval, by a narrow 3-2 margin, in Teton County Wyoming Board of County Commissioners chambers on May 16th.

The vote ended a lengthy debate where concerns of wildfire risk, employee and affordable housing mitigation, and road impact fees were raised, similar to the Wyoming Commissioner’s April 18th meeting.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.