...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph producing blowing and
drifting snow.
* WHERE...Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Inkom, McCammon,
Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone,
Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, and Pine
Creek Pass.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 11 PM this evening to
10 AM MST Wednesday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11
PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph producing blowing and
drifting snow.
* WHERE...Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Inkom, McCammon,
Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone,
Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, and Pine
Creek Pass.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 11 PM this evening to
10 AM MST Wednesday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11
PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
An updated layout plan submitted to Teton County, Wyoming last week shows 22 cabins on the southern corner of Grand Targhee's private property.
After reviewing a residential development proposal at Grand Targhee Resort on Monday night, the Teton County, Wyoming Planning Commission emphasized its limited role as an advisory body and opted not to wade into the larger conversation involving the several jurisdictions impacted by new construction at the Wyoming ski resort.
The commission voted 3-2 to recommend conditional approval of 22 new cabins on private property at the resort, but the county board of commissioners will have the final say in the matter.
Several years after the approval of its amended master plan, Grand Targhee is embarking on the first phase of residential development on the hillside above the overflow parking lot and spur road near the entrance of the base area.
In November, Jorgenson Associates, the firm tasked with planning Grand Targhee’s future development, proposed 28 single- and multi-family cabins above the parking lot, with vehicular and pedestrian access to the ski lifts.
While the applications on the table were seemingly simple requests for a development permit for the cabins and an administrative adjustment to allow for building on steeper slopes, bigger questions of multi-jurisdictional impacts have become unavoidable in any conversation about development at Grand Targhee.
Officials on the Idaho side are concerned about increased pressure on infrastructure and housing, as well as the potential for wildfire at the resort.
A report commissioned in 2021 by Teton County, Idaho and supported by Teton County, WY and the Alta Solid Waste District concluded that revenue from future development at Grand Targhee will not outweigh the cost of impacts on Teton Valley’s roads, transfer station, housing market, and emergency services.
The planning commission voted to continue the application in late January after a prolonged deliberation that included comment from Teton County, ID leaders, the mayor of Driggs, and the Teton Basin District Ranger.
Planning commission chair Alex Muromcew summed up the multi-state conundrum at the Feb. 13 meeting by saying that in the future it will be a “case study” for students seeking their masters degree in planning.
“One community is getting all the benefits and the other community is bearing all the costs,” he said.
In the case of the new cabins, the Caribou-Targhee National Forest has misgivings about the possibility of wildfire destroying life, property, and infrastructure in the wooded hills around the resort.
Before receiving building permits, Grand Targhee must undertake a wildland-urban interface study, but Teton Basin District Ranger Jay Pence has requested a larger buffer zone to protect the private residences, a suggestion that Jorgenson Associates said would be a “taking.”
At February’s meeting, the planning commission did not broach the subject, although commissioner Sue Lurie did point out, “You don’t get to pick when you’re going to have a wildfire.”
A week before the second meeting, Jorgenson Associates submitted a revised plan with 22 units, an interior pathway, and a shuttle stop, in an effort to address some of the concerns voiced by the public and other stakeholders.
With concessions made by the applicant (the reduction of units, smaller structures, and fewer cabins on steep slopes) and clarifications made by the county planning staff, the planning commissioners agreed to focus on their narrow purview of assessing applications based on county development regulations.
“I will encourage Idaho’s constituencies to negotiate strongly when they’re at the negotiating table over these issues, because that’s where these issues should be addressed,” planning commissioner Karen Rockey said. “I know the Forest Service and the resort will be in constant communication. I will have to recognize the limitations of the planning commission in its advisory role and relative to our responsibilities, I will need to approve this proposal.”
Muromcew added that he believed there had been some “missteps and oversights in the process” of approving the amended resort master plan in 2018.
“Particularly, perhaps, not fully involving our neighbors in Teton County, ID,” he said. “I would really urge our board of county commissioners to work more closely to address a lot of these issues that our neighbors have, because they are valid.”
The commissioners voted 3-2 to forward a recommendation of approval with conditions to the board of county commissioners. The conditions include, among other things, a real estate transfer fee on units sold that will go toward affordable housing and a housing mitigation plan to be submitted before building permits are issued.
Planning commissioners Sue Lurie and Brad Nielson voted against the applications.
The Teton County, Wyoming BOCC will hold a public hearing and make the final decision on the cabin development applications; notices of the meeting date and time will be posted on premises at Grand Targhee and in the Jackson Hole News & Guide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.