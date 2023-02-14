Screenshot (215).png

An updated layout plan submitted to Teton County, Wyoming last week shows 22 cabins on the southern corner of Grand Targhee's private property. 

 Courtesy Image/Jorgenson Associates

After reviewing a residential development proposal at Grand Targhee Resort on Monday night, the Teton County, Wyoming Planning Commission emphasized its limited role as an advisory body and opted not to wade into the larger conversation involving the several jurisdictions impacted by new construction at the Wyoming ski resort.

The commission voted 3-2 to recommend conditional approval of 22 new cabins on private property at the resort, but the county board of commissioners will have the final say in the matter.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.