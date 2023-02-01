The Teton County Board of County Commissioners met during a special priorities meeting on January 25th and vented frustration with the way talks are going over in Teton County Wyoming in regards to Grand Targhee development.
The agenda item was held to anticipate comment for the US forest service’s unveiling of the much anticipated Draft EIS (Environmental Impact Statement). The Draft EIS will be subject to public comment after it is released, more than likely late this winter or early this spring.
Commissioners want to better educate the public on the issue of GTR development/expansion to enhance their ability to comment after the public comment period opens.
The BoCC is tentatively planning to hold a town hall-style meeting in conjunction with the Winter Wildlands Alliance, a national wildlands conservancy nonprofit, after the Draft EIS is released.
“I think this meeting has to happen on the very near end of the comment period,” said commissioner Mike Whitfield.
“Talking to Hilary (Eisen, policy director at WWA), she was of the opinion (of holding the meeting) about three weeks into the comment period,” said Rob Marin, GIS Coordinator and Community Projects Manager for Teton County Idaho.
“You (would) have the opportunity to digest the details of the draft and integrate that into whatever response you have,” said Marin. “And then and that gives you more than two months to get the word out and really solicit more public comment.”
Marin stated that in recent talks with the forest service, he has heard that the Mono Trees terrain expansion (which would include another lift) and a portion of the South Bowl (more than likely only one more lift) “are on the table”. Details for these projects can be found in the 2018 Grand Targhee Master plan (the master plan was amended in February 2019).
Marin also stated that he felt the forest service is “not real enthusiastic about the mountain top restaurant,” a new chalet/lodge that would be placed at the top of the Dreamcatcher lift.
A 28-cabin development plan, which would be the first development in the 2018 Master Plan’s first phase, was recently the subject of a tense January 23rd Teton County Wyoming Planning Commission meeting.
The development would be located on the southwestern edge of the resort-owned property (an inholding surrounded by national forest land, in WY).
Issues around the development that were discussed at the meeting included community impacts such as housing, road maintenance, and emergency services demand. A proposed 300-foot forest setback to protect the development from wildfire was also discussed.
If the units are operated as resort-owned short-term rentals, which would be more lucrative in the long run for GTR, the development would be subject to Teton County Wyoming housing mitigation mandates.
“We haven’t seen what their requirements would be, what the parameters would be. And that’s important because that affects the housing mitigation. So if they’re considered short-term rentals, You really just have to provide employee housing,” said Marin.
Marin stated that GTR argues that they have already built those mitigation units with the less-than-a-year-old employee housing complex in southeast Driggs.
The problem with that argument, comissioner Cindy Riegel stated, is that “there’s nothing that says, oh, you get credit for what you’ve already built.”
“That’s what they’re saying. They’re getting credit for something they’ve already built, and it’s already full,” said Marin.
The Teton County Wyoming Planning commission staff report for the 28-cabin proposal states that GTR does consider the housing mitigated by way of the Driggs employee housing.
“The short-term rental use for the 105 bedrooms for Targhee Cabins will require that 13.65 employees be housed (0.13 per bedroom). Grand Targhee Resort completed an Employee Housing project for 96 employees in the City of Driggs, Idaho. This project will be used ... for housing mitigation for [this proposal] and future projects,” reads the staff report.
“The hosuing mitigation plan is fully spelled out in the master plan, straight from the LDR’s (Land Development Regulations). It spells out exactly what we have to do and what triggers it,” said GTR resort owner and general manager Geordie Gillett.
“The housing commitment generated for each phase of the resort shall be complete prior to beginning construction of the subsequent phases of the resort,” reads GTR’s development application.
Riegel was not happy about the way that TCWY planning staff has conducted the process specifically concerning housing mitigation.
“A housing mitigation plan is required at development application,” said Riegel. “They (GTR) don’t have them. Period. And the planning staff (is) saying, Oh, you don’t really need one. We’ll get that at the next phase.”
The Jackson/Teton County Housing Department (JTCHD) states that “some of the required components of a complete housing mitigation plan were not represented in this application” as outlined in an attachment to the same staff report.
JTCHD did not give the proposal it’s blessing, with one of the recommended conditions of approval being that GTR complete a housing mitigation plan in full.
“Prior to issuance of Building Permits for the proposed short-term rental units, the applicant shall submit a complete housing mitigation plan for the proposed development,” reads JTCHD’s recommendation.
Marin pointed to the 28 cabins as an issue that will set the tone for TCWY planning officials to listen, and take a hard look at, what Teton County and Idaho-side city officials have to say to support their concerns of impacts felt in Idaho.
“That’s why in our comments, that’s what I led off with what was the community impact as far as setting the context,” said Marin. Marin would go on to say he thought there was a significant amount of pushback on Teton County Idaho’s concerns.
“They put all kinds of effort, staff certainly did, to try to discount that by saying that (community impact) is beyond the scope of this commission. That came up over and over and over again,” said Marin. “Jorgensen Associates (the consultancy firm representing GTR) kept making that point, staff was making that point, the lead commissioner made that point that they are (only) talking about 28 cabins. But as I say, this is not just about 28 cabins. We have a philosophical disagreement there.”
The 28-cabin subdivision was neither approved nor denied at that meeting, With TCWY planning staff voting 3-1 in favor of a continuance to their next meeting on February 13th. Marin recommended that all three Teton County Idaho commissioners travel to that meeting. Support was given for that recommendation.
“I agree with Rob that it’d be good to have all three of us over there,” said commissioner Whitfield. “We need to be fully prepared for that.”
