Screen Shot 2023-01-30 at 12.51.42 PM.png

The shaded area at the southwest of the GTR base area represents where the proposed 28-cabin subdivision would go. 

 Teton County Wyoming Planning Commission Staff Report

The Teton County Board of County Commissioners met during a special priorities meeting on January 25th and vented frustration with the way talks are going over in Teton County Wyoming in regards to Grand Targhee development.

The agenda item was held to anticipate comment for the US forest service’s unveiling of the much anticipated Draft EIS (Environmental Impact Statement). The Draft EIS will be subject to public comment after it is released, more than likely late this winter or early this spring.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.