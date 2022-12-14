Teton Valley’s own Ruth Nielson has been on a journey.
She has lived in many countries.
She has traveled the world.
And now, she has also completed a journey that can not be counted in miles… But it can be counted in pages.
Nielsen recently navigated the publishing experience, authoring the book ‘I Am Remarkable’, a book that aims to give children the chance at self-fulfillment and empowerment through yoga.
Each page is illustrated simply, yet artfully by Nielsen who relates each scene depicted with an applicable yoga pose. Underneath each artwork describes the mood and feeling behind each scene, taking inspiration from the natural environment.
At the end of the book is an appendix of the previously shown yoga poses that would be easy for children to understand and learn. If the bright imagery is meant to capture the attention of children, the appendix is to give them the take-home lessons.
The book has been a long time coming for Nielson.
“Since I was 18, and I saw a book at Barnes and Noble, a children’s book, I wanted to do it myself. That’s taken 25 years to stay focused enough in life to make that happen,” said Nielson. The 8 years of teaching yoga in schools was what made me think I need to make a yoga book for kids. That whole process was coming into place for the last 8 years basically.”
Through the difficulties of Covid, Nielson persisted, never quitting.
“The work took 330 hours and then Covid. After all that it was another 2 years working with Friesen Press (of Victoria, British Columbia) and trying to figure out how to get it all done. It took 5 years to get the book finished through all the ups and downs from life. It wasn’t the main thing, but it was a dream that I wasn’t going to give up,” said Nielson. “The timing for it to come out through the storms of Covid, it was meant to be.”
Nielson saw a need and took the cue as children’s behaviors change with technological advancement in a society that is “lacking” in support mechanisms for youth.
“Working with kids in schools and having my own children while knowing that in our society what is lacking with positivity or self-affirmation or encouragement that kids are missing with social media just fills a need to be something that they are not designed to be,” said Nielson. “It made me really want to help kids realize that they can be anything they put their mind to.”
That realization was borne from a simpler time, one where Nielson’s surroundings encouraged her to become herself.
“I am a mountain girl,” said Nielson. “In coming up with the concepts I saw myself growing up. The encouragement my parents gave me to achieve anything I put my mind to is reflected in that. They instilled in me since childhood that mentality. I also live in this beautiful place that I love and that inspired me with the art in the book as well. When you’re a mountain girl at heart it just comes out that way.When I’m painting or writing, it is just who I am that comes out in the book.”
Nielson has been involved with yoga for 13 years and has hundreds of hours of training and over 2,000 hours of teaching. Nielson is the owner of Hummingbird Holistic Health near Rexburg, and uses yoga to help out anyone and everyone, including children’s and restorative yoga. NIelson has also been a swim instructor for over 20 years.
Her approach towards yoga, and subsequently the content of ‘I Am Remarkable’, is inspired by the natural world.
“The security and simplicity of nature and coming back to nature and realizing what we can learn from the nature around us,” said Nielson. “The ocean and the water, the fields, flowers, mountains, is all nature and I feel that a big part of yoga is coming back to the breath and the stillness and to meditation and the journey of nature rather than being caught up and busy that we miss the simplicity of life. Yoga is a voice of simplicity that calls out to our society now. I just wanted to really bring that message across especially to children at a young age.”
Nielson is jealous of the book’s target audience, stating that “I wish that I knew about yoga at a young age.”
Nielson knew exactly which mountain range was going to be illustrated for Mountain Pose.
“I had input from family and my father said that I had better put the Tetons in the picture for the mountain pose,” said Nielson, with a laugh.
At the end of the day Nielson is just happy to see the book making a difference in childrens’ days.
“I’ve had tons of support and lots of joy and love watching kids’ faces immediately when they drop into the poses as soon as they open the book trying things,” said Nielson. “It’s magical. When you pour your heart into something people then feel it when they read it.”
The book is available in stores throughout Teton Valley. Individuals can find a copy at Valley of the Tetons Library, The Local Galleria, Corner Drug Store, Victor Drug Store, The Pines Motel, The Yoga Source in Driggs, Tribe Artist Collective, and Victor Outdoor Seconds.
