What in the world is a rock block?
Sarah Gage didn’t know... Until she was offered a job at New West Knifeworks.
Gage creates rock blocks for the Teton region’s premier cutlery maker. Rock blocks, knife blocks made out of expertly quarried rock (with wood, metal, and resin accents), require skilled craftsmanship and creativity to craft.
Gage can’t imagine her life without them now.
“My favorite part is I get to take something from nature, like rocks, and make them useful, still putting their beauty on a pedestal and turning them into something people can see, use, and enjoy in everyday life,” shared Gage. “Seeing the rock, actually cutting into it, that’s when the imagination starts to flow. Then, I’m in playland.”
Gage went to school at Northern Michigan University for building technology and design. Her passion for the field she studied dwindled over time, and a chance trip to visit friends in Teton Valley led her to find more challenging and rewarding work.
“The valley felt like home away from home. It was quiet with a slow pace and snow was abundant,” said Gage with a laugh. “I knew I had to make this place home. It just took a few years to make it happen but, I officially settled in the winter of 2019.”
Within a month of returning to Teton Valley to live, one of Gage’s roommates’ boyfriends, a knife maker at New West Knifeworks, mentioned they needed a rock block maker.
Having worked in shops her whole life in carpentry, welding, and building, Gage applied for the job, was hired, and began working there shortly after.
She teamed up with New West’s Erin Hemmings, who created the rock block.
“This is his baby. I’m just carrying out his invention,” said Gage.
Hemmings has been an influence on Gage’s life in many ways.
“He has taught me that I need to stop underestimating myself. He’ll give me challenges. I’m someone who doesn’t like to jump into something that I’m not sure I can do. Similar to when I took the job here, but if you take things one step at a time, you’ll eventually figure it out. Erin putting so much trust and faith in me has made me push my potential in creativity and other parts of my life. I’ve surprised myself in some ways,” said Gage.
Working in a male-dominated industry, Gage encourages other women to do the same.
“Being a woman in this industry makes me a little rough around the edges. I’m a little tougher. It has made me versatile and takes the emotion out of my jobs. It’s also empowering. A lot of women are scared to work with their hands. I hope what I do inspires women and gives them hope,” said Gage.
Gage talked about how the balance of men and women in the workplace is not only important, but beautiful.
“Having worked with men in carpentry, they’ve openly shared that having me around gave them some sort of ease and comfort. Some women can’t walk up to a guy and ask or give advice on something, but people here at New West feel comfortable talking with each other. The workplace here is a lot cleaner having women around,” said Gage with a laugh. “A woman’s touch in the shop is needed.”
The importance of enjoying the workplace and the people one works with shouldn’t be underestimated.
“The job is extremely fun. It’s sometimes very exhausting having to use all my creative juices in my work. At the end of the week, I’m tired. You want everything to go right and you’re putting your energy into these pieces of art, just like a painter is on and off for months creating a piece. It can be stimulating, frustrating, and patience-testing,” shared Gage.
Gage says it takes 25-35 hours to complete a piece.
“If something goes wrong, it’s devastating. At the same time, it keeps me on my toes. I can fix some things and not others. Because of that, it teaches me lessons. This work has taught me patience, for sure,” said Gage.
Finishing a rock block can be satisfying for both the artist and those that appreciate the creativity, work, and beauty in the details. Gage believes it’s important for people to enjoy their homes and the things in them.
“I like to see people enjoying the space where they live. You should love to be in your house. Your rock block should be something that you enjoy using and looking at. I love seeing people’s faces when they recognize these materials, but they would’ve never thought they’d be in conjunction with each other,” said Gage. “It warms my heart when people are more excited about these pieces than I am. I get a lot of satisfaction from bringing something that’s so underrated, like a rock, and transforming it into something that people can recognize as useful and beautiful.”
Gage’s works of art can be viewed alongside the creations of many others who craft and create knives and more at: https://www.newwestknifeworks.com
