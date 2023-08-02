...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern and southeast Idaho, including the
following areas, in eastern Idaho, Big Hole Mountains, Centennial
Mountains - Island Park and Teton Valley. In southeast Idaho, Bear
Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range,
Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands and
Upper Snake River Plain.
* WHEN...From 9 AM MDT this morning through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Localized flash flooding is possible from heavy rainfall
rates, continuous, or training storms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
