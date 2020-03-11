Occupation: Real Estate Broker, Jackson Hole Real Estate Associates
What brought you to the Tetons? I was guiding in Durango, CO and got convinced to come to the Tetons for a winter to ski. Here I am 22 years later.
Your life motto for the moment: Work hard, play harder.
What do you consider your greatest personal achievement? Creating a lifestyle that I love in a Valley that I love. I feel very lucky to find myself in Teton Valley; living and raising my children in this community with small town values and amazing recreation all around us.
What do you consider your greatest professional achievement? Starting a Real Estate Brokerage and being the Responsible Broker. I started in real estate in 1999 and in 2007 started a new Brokerage. This experience taught me about the real estate business and market that I may not have learned as a sales person. Last year my team was awarded Top Producer in Teton Valley.
What motivates you? The desire to do my best at whatever it is I am doing. If it is climbing to the top of a ride on my mountain bike or working with my client, I always give it everything I have.
What advice do you have for your younger self? Do not be afraid of change. My most difficult decisions have led to the most growth, challenge and successes.
Where do you see yourself in the next five years? Working as a Real Estate Broker and traveling more. I enjoy the fast paced, ever changing and challenging nature of my job. I also love nothing more than hitting the road.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.