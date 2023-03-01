My wife declared, a while ago, “I’d like to have a gun.” I asked her, “Are you scared or do you want one just for fun?”
I told her she could use my guns if she was feeling scared. But she wanted something smaller, one she wouldn’t have to share.
Delivery Delay: The print edition of this week's Teton Valley News is delayed due to road closures.
Click here to read today's E-Edition now!
My wife declared, a while ago, “I’d like to have a gun.” I asked her, “Are you scared or do you want one just for fun?”
I told her she could use my guns if she was feeling scared. But she wanted something smaller, one she wouldn’t have to share.
I hoped that she could shoot a gun. She’d practiced with a few. But my wife’s request that made me wince: She wanted bullets, too!
With nervous hesitation and a checkbook in my hand, I drove on down to Harold’s place. I knew he’d understand.
Harold sold guns and gear and recognized my plight. He said, “She’s asking for your help. So buy one, make it right.”
I trusted Harold’s judgment dang near like he was my kin. Then he showed me a revolver that was in his clearance bin.
I asked to get a better look. He handed me the gun. A Smith and Wesson .38. My shopping day was done.
I paid the price. He wrapped it up with bullets, too, of course. I took it home and really hoped I’d never feel remorse.
I showed it to my wife, and now she had her own defense. We went out in the yard and nailed a target to the fence.
I thought I’d show my prowess. I knew how to shoot a gun. When I was young my cousin taught me how to make it fun.
I aimed, then shot. Where did it go? I fired the second round. I hit the target then it ricocheted right off the ground.
The proof was in the pudding. I hadn’t practiced near enough. But I told my wife the barrel sites weren’t nearly up to snuff.
Once again she gave me a wifely understanding smile. That seemed to soothe my manly pride, but only for a while.
My wife reloaded. Then she aimed and fired a single shot. She waited and then fired five more. It seemed she knew a lot.
She never missed the target. She’d been shooting on the sly. Each bullet had been placed just right. Two hit the darn bull’s eye.
So, I guess I should be happy, since my wife was tickled pink. And life couldn’t get much better, ‘cuz I got that special wink.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.