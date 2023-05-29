The American Legion Color Guard performes the 21-gun salute at the Alta Cemetery.
American Legion Post 95 Commander Gary Henri bows his head and holds his hands in prayer.
American Legion Post 95 Commander Gary Henri starts off the program as Adjutant Nolan Boyle stands resoloutley.
Attendees sing along to the Lyrics of God Bless America at the Cache Clawson Cemetery.
Gideon Wilson performs ‘Taps’ at the Cache-Clawson Cemetery.
Ian Hibbert, front, performs the 21-gun salute with American Legion Post 95's color guard at the Cache-Clawson Cemetery.
Members of American Legion Post 95 proudly display the state flags of Idaho (left) and Wyoming (center), while also displaying the American Legion flag.
Monday, May 29th, the American Legion Post 95 celebrated it’s 97th year of visiting cemeteries around Teton Valley in honor of Memorial Day.
Beginning at the Felt Cemetery, veterans visitied the graves of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, both in time of war and in times of peace.
