...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
3 PM MDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot,
American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.
Among the many public comments posted against the Bidache Rezone for this Wednesday's P&Z meeting one letter caught my attention. This letter was written by VARD attorney, Anne Trentadue, to Bidache Inc attorney, Jeff Bowers.
In her letter Ms. Trentadue suggests a compromise between Bidache Inc and the neighboring residents advocating for the woodland habitat buffer in exchange for this rezone from Residential to Commercial Corridor.
At the end of her letter Ms Trentadue writes to Mr. Bowers,
"In our discussion, you mentioned that if a rezone cannot be successfully negotiated here, your client has the right under the existing RS-7 zone (single family housing) to simply remove all the trees onsite, and is prepared to get a court order allowing them to do so."
It's appears Bidache Inc is confronting Driggs with an ultimatum. Either accept our Commercial Corridor rezone (which will destroy 87% of the habitat) or keep your current RS-7 zoning in which case we will cut down all of your woodlands.
Not much of a choice is it?
Are we being held hostage? It feels like it. Rubs the American in me the wrong way. I don't question their threat of cutting down the woodlands. After all they were chainsawing the woodlands on Nov 18, 2022 before being stopped and afterwards insisted it was their right.
Maybe this is just indicative of our age. Confrontation politics everywhere you turn. The art of compromise dead. The P&Z should ask Bidache Inc if they intend to raze the woodlands if their rezone is not approved as submitted. Better ask hard questions now. Let's see who we're dealing with.
