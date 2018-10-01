More News

Sheriff's Log - September 27

There were 227 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between Sept. 14 and Sept. 20. Deputies performed 30 security checks of local businesses and 37 traffic stops. There were seven accidents and no DUIs.

Sheriff's Log September 13, 2018

There were 389 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between Sept. 1 and Sept. 6. Deputies performed 42 security checks of local businesses and 88 traffic stops. There were four accidents and two DUIs.

Sheriff's Log - September 6

There were 372 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between Aug. 24 and Aug. 31. Deputies performed 38 security checks of local businesses and 149 traffic stops. There were five accidents and three DUIs.

Sheriff's Log - August 30

There were 294 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between Aug. 18 and Aug. 24. Deputies performed 24 security checks of local businesses and 53 traffic stops. There were six accidents and two DUI.