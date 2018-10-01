Entire Moose-Wilson Road Closes October 31 Read more
More News
Over 25 volunteers have put in 2000 hours crafting 500 bowls for this year’s Tenth Annual So… Read more
Last Saturday, members of Our Redeemer Church gathered in Victor, donned reflective vests, a… Read more
Today Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced investigators with his Idaho Internet Crime… Read more
1988 is considered a special year in the beer world. Thirty years ago, such notable brewerie… Read more
Pulitzer Prize finalist Laurie Kutchins is leading a nonfiction writing workshop this weeken… Read more
There were 227 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between Sept. 14 and Sept. 20. Deputies performed 30 security checks of local businesses and 37 traffic stops. There were seven accidents and no DUIs.
There were 389 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between Sept. 1 and Sept. 6. Deputies performed 42 security checks of local businesses and 88 traffic stops. There were four accidents and two DUIs.
There were 372 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between Aug. 24 and Aug. 31. Deputies performed 38 security checks of local businesses and 149 traffic stops. There were five accidents and three DUIs.
There were 294 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between Aug. 18 and Aug. 24. Deputies performed 24 security checks of local businesses and 53 traffic stops. There were six accidents and two DUI.